Mission Raftaar: Cybersecurity, AI training to reach 425 Punjab government schools

Punjab government school students are set to receive training in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cybersecurity as part of the state government's Mission Raftaar initiative aimed at building technology skills among young learners. The government has shortlisted a total of 425 schools for this intiative.

The programme has already entered the teacher-training phase in Amritsar, where computer teachers from 27 government schools are being trained in the three emerging technology areas. The trained teachers will subsequently introduce these skills to students in their respective schools.

Government school principals and headmasters in Amritsar discussed the initiative during a meeting at Madhav Vidya Niketan School in Ranjit Avenue. District Education Officer (SE), Harjinder Singh, chaired the meeting, while Gurpal Singh, National Chairman of SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), Digital India Hub, attended as the chief guest.

Speaking at the meeting, Singh highlighted the growing importance of technology skills in education and employment. He said students in government schools in the district were already being introduced to AI through the Skill India for AI Readiness portal of the Central Government.

Under Mission Raftaar, teachers from the 27 participating schools are undergoing practical training at different institutions. "Once trained, these teachers will serve as the resource persons in their respective schools and pass on the skills to students," The Tribune quoted Harjinder Singh.

Officials said the initiative is intended to strengthen students' problem-solving and creative skills while familiarising them with technologies that are increasingly becoming part of higher education and the employment landscape.