Mission operations key to space success: ISRO chief Narayanan

Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday highlighted the importance of mission operations in ensuring success, calling it key to India's expanding space programme.

He was addressing a gathering of scientists, industry experts, and students at the three-day international conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS-2026), themed 'Innovative Operations for Smart and Sustainable Space Mission Managementâ€“Next Generation'.

"Mission operations are crucial, especially for long-duration ones. This is an important domain," Narayanan said.