Mission Aarambh expands WhatsApp learning outreach in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur on Monday said the state government's Mission Aarambh has connected more than 1.6 lakh parents through WhatsApp-based home learning to strengthen early childhood education.
The minister said the programme, being implemented in partnership with Pratham and Rocket Learning, aims to make parents active partners in their children's early learning by providing simple, age-appropriate educational activities that can be carried out at home.
She said the initiative has been rolled out across all 23 districts of Punjab and has connected 26,209 Anganwadi workers through dedicated WhatsApp groups.
According to the minister, around 70 per cent of the Anganwadi workers are actively using the platform, while nearly 35 per cent have been recognised as "Gold Medal" or "Superstar Anganwadi Workers" for their participation and performance.
Parents receive weekly activity calendars, daily learning videos, interactive quizzes and other learning material through WhatsApp to support children's cognitive, language, social and emotional development, she said.
The programme also equips Anganwadi workers with digital tools to engage regularly with families and encourage home-based learning, the minister added.
Dr. Baljit Kaur said the initiative reflects the Punjab government's focus on strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) through digital innovation and greater community participation under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.