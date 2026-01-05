Mission: 100 Million Jobs launched to power India's next decade of job creation

New Delhi: A group of senior industry leaders on Monday announced the launch of the Hundred Million Jobs, a national initiative aimed at creating 100 million jobs in India over the next decade, as the country grapples with inadequate employment despite rapid economic growth.

The initiative was announced by Harish Mehta, co-founder of software industry body Nasscom, A J Patel, founder of global entrepreneur network The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), and K Yatish Rajawat, founder of the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy (CIPP), a statement issued by organisers said.

India's working-age population is expanding by around 12 million people each year, while traditional job engines such as manufacturing have struggled to scale. The country needs to generate 8-9 million jobs annually to absorb new entrants and capitalise on its demographic dividend, the founders said.