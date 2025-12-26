Mismatch between post and pay contrary to law: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that placing an employee in a higher post and extracting work on condition that such placing will not entitle for salary matching the post is contrary to the law and public policy.

The observation was made by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan while allowing a petition filed by K T Bhalakrishnan, a retired employee of the Khadi and Village Industries Board, praying for the court to regularise his post as typist from the year he was placed in such a position.

The petitioner joined as watchman in the Khadi and Village Industries Board in 1989.

Since he had adequate educational qualification along with typewriting skills, he was placed in the post of typist on October 23, 2008, but on condition of not claiming any right for the regular post and the attendant benefits.