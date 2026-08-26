Misa Bharti slams Bihar govt over student protests, law and order

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS): RJD MP Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government over the recent police action against protesting students in Patna, describing the Samrat Choudhary‑led administration as a “lathi‑charge government.”
Speaking about the student agitation, Misa alleged that the protesters were demonstrating peacefully when the government ordered the police to use force. She said the students’ demands were legitimate and accused the ruling party of dismissing protests as “sponsored” whenever the opposition supported them.
Misa Bharti also questioned the state’s law‑and‑order situation, referring to incidents involving firearms and alleged criminal activity. On the recent removal of the Siwan DM and SP after the AK‑47 firing incident, she alleged that their next postings were being delayed because the government was searching for lucrative assignments for them.
She described the Samrat Choudhary‑led administration in strongly critical terms, calling it incompetent, useless and murderous.
Misa also criticised Bihar ministers over the sharp rise in sugar prices. Referring to a minister’s claim that higher sugar prices could benefit farmers, she argued that farmers benefit only when they can sell their sugarcane at remunerative prices.
Taking another apparent swipe at comments questioning the need to consume sugar, she sarcastically asked whether people should have no reason to worry even if sugar prices reached Rs 1,000 per kilogram.
On former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s silence, Misa said his health could be the reason and maintained that she did not want to comment on it, citing her family’s long‑standing relationship with him. However, she questioned who should inform the public about his condition if he was not unwell.
Referring to her earlier allegations involving Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh, she said the two leaders should clarify Nitish Kumar’s actual status. She claimed that when she greeted Nitish Kumar, the response came from the two leaders rather than from him directly.
Misa Bharti also criticised Upendra Kushwaha amid differences within the INDIA bloc and the ongoing debate over political legacy. She questioned Kushwaha’s claim to that legacy and alleged that political leaders were more focused on their own interests than on Bihar’s concerns.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.