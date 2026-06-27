Mirabai Chanu headlines India's weightlifting squad for Commonwealth Games 2026



A former world champion and Olympic silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, the 31-year-old last competed at the national championships in Modinagar in February, where she clinched the title in the 48kg category.

She, however, missed the Asian Weightlifting Championships in May as she recovered from a shoulder injury sustained earlier this year.

Chanu will be joined by fellow Birmingham 2022 medallists Bindyarani Devi and Harjinder Kaur, who will compete in the women's 58kg and 69kg categories respectively. Both had won silver medals in the previous edition of the Games.