India welcomes global leaders as Raisina Dialogue 2026 tackles AI, security, and a fractured world order

Vijayawada: To commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a nationwide mass participation sporting event under its flagship ASMITA initiative. The programme will be implemented through the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with My Bharat.



According to Ansuman Prasad Das, the My Bharat AP State Director, the ASMITA sporting events are scheduled to be held across 250 locations. He anticipates a strong turnout from women who belong to the age group of 14 to 28. The women are expected to participate in various sports organised as part of this initiative.



"In 250 locations, we are going to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, in a unique way. We are expecting that women in the age group of 14 to 28 will come and participate in different sports events, mostly it is athletics, like 100m, 200m and 400m and they will be facilitated and we are expecting lots of participation and after participation, effects will come out of this programme," Das told reporters.