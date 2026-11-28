New Delhi: Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday marked two years of the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' Abhiyaan through a national-level programme at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

The programme brought together representatives of States/UTs, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Ministries and Departments, legal services institutions, international organisations and civil society organisations. It was also webcast to enable officials, frontline functionaries and stakeholders across the country to join the national event.

During the programme, participants also took a collective pledge, reaffirming their resolve to work towards making India free from child marriage.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi,​ “Our goal is to ensure that every child in the country gets a safe childhood, every daughter gets the opportunity for education, and they become capable of making their own life decisions and we have pledged that child marriage will not happen in our home, our neighbourhood, or anywhere in the country.”

She reiterated that ending child marriage requires sustained action through a 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-society' approach and emphasised the importance of education, skilling and empowerment of girls in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, emphasised the importance of grassroots participation and community-led efforts, highlighting the role of Panchayats, frontline functionaries and community leaders in preventing child marriage. “A Child Marriage Free India is not just a target for 2030; it is an essential step toward realising the vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister.”

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, called for coordinated efforts by the Government and communities to eliminate child marriage, promote girls’ education and safeguard the rights of children. “A daughter will only progress when we give her the blessing that we will not snatch the book from her hand, we will not marry her off early, and we will give her respect and equal opportunities to move forward.”

The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign was launched on 27 November 2024 with the objective of making Child Marriage Free Bharat. The Campaign focuses on awareness generation, community participation, strengthening the role of CMPOs, timely reporting and intervention, and supporting adolescent girls who are school dropouts or at risk of child marriage through education, skilling and empowerment.

Over the past two years, the Campaign has developed into a sustained nationwide effort. The awareness programmes have reached over 12 crore citizens, while more than 42 lakh pledges have been registered across the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal, MyGov and MY Bharat platforms. The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal had also emerged as a centralised repository of more than 72,000 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) across States and Union Territories.

The observance is also being held during the ongoing 100-Day Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Awareness Module 2.0, from October 21 to December 21, aimed at intensifying awareness, mobilisation and coordinated action against child marriage across the country.

Around 700 persons participated in the programme at Vigyan Bhawan. Wider participation was facilitated through webcast, enabling stakeholders across states and union territories to join the programme and the nationwide pledge against child marriage. Around 47000 people watched the event via webcast.

The Campaign complements implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 by strengthening the capacity of CMPOs and other duty-bearers and encouraging timely reporting and intervention. Citizens can report incidents, take the pledge and access information and resources through the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal at https://stopchildmarriage.wcd.gov.in/.

Child Helpline 1098, Emergency Response Support System 112 and Women Helpline 181 are also available for assistance and timely intervention.

As Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat completes two years, the Ministry called upon citizens, communities, institutions and all stakeholders to make prevention of child marriage a shared national responsibility and ensure that every child can pursue education and realise their full potential.