Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs transforming to paperless ecosystem, leveraging 7 key digital platforms
New Delhi: The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has transformed its functioning into a paperless ecosystem by fully leveraging seven key digital platforms: e-Office as the backbone for all file movement and approvals, e-HRMS for seamless handling of all service and HR matters, Consultative Committee Management System for end-to-end digital management of consultative committee meetings, Claims and Inventory Management System for transparent procurement and asset tracking, National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for legislative digital workflows in State/UT Legislatures, Online Assurance Monitoring System (OAMS) for real-time tracking of parliamentary assurances, and the dedicated National Youth Parliament Scheme portal, said the release.
According to Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the direct benefits of this comprehensive digital adoptions are evident in the complete elimination of pendency (clearance of all references and files), drastic reduction in administrative delays like physical file movement and paper consumption, instantaneous visibility and audit trail of every transaction leading to unprecedented levels of transparency, fool-proof and easily retrievable electronic record-keeping, and a sharp drop in processing time.
During Special Campaign 5.0 from the 2nd October to 31st October, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs achieved "zero-pendency and zero-paper" by clearing 100% of pending references, conducting intensive cleanliness and waste-segregation drives, and promoting NeVA as a model of green governance that saves lakhs of trees annually. All officers and staff of the Ministry took the Swacchta pledge. Under Swachh Bharat, the Ministry aims for near-zero paper usage in all State/UT Legislatures through complete NeVA adoption and digitisation of legacy records.
The Ministry's future roadmap focuses on transforming NeVA for State/UT Legislatures into an AI-powered platform by integrating real-time multilingual machine translation capabilities (text-to-text, speech-to-text, text-to-speech and speech to speech) in various official languages for enabling users to access their content in their preferred regional language, generation of the House proceedings, AI-driven live transcription, searchable archives and intelligent multilingual chatbots. These features will drastically reduce printed material and enhance linguistic inclusivity.
This information was given by the Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Law and Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha yesterday.