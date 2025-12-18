Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs transforming to paperless ecosystem, leveraging 7 key digital platforms

According to Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the direct benefits of this comprehensive digital adoptions are evident in the complete elimination of pendency (clearance of all references and files), drastic reduction in administrative delays like physical file movement and paper consumption, instantaneous visibility and audit trail of every transaction leading to unprecedented levels of transparency, fool-proof and easily retrievable electronic record-keeping, and a sharp drop in processing time.



During Special Campaign 5.0 from the 2nd October to 31st October, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs achieved "zero-pendency and zero-paper" by clearing 100% of pending references, conducting intensive cleanliness and waste-segregation drives, and promoting NeVA as a model of green governance that saves lakhs of trees annually. All officers and staff of the Ministry took the Swacchta pledge. Under Swachh Bharat, the Ministry aims for near-zero paper usage in all State/UT Legislatures through complete NeVA adoption and digitisation of legacy records.

