Ministry of Heavy Industries cites scientific studies confirming E20 fuel safety

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS): The Centre on Friday informed Parliament that extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by government agencies, automobile manufacturers and industry bodies have confirmed that E20 petrol is safe for use under prescribed standards.
In a written reply to Parliament, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said the evaluation covered key parameters such as engine durability, drivability, cold-start performance, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, fuel system reliability, emissions and fuel efficiency.
The ministry said the studies, carried out by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and automobile manufacturers, concluded that E20 fuel is safe for use.
It further informed Parliament that an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), constituted under NITI Aayog on December 26, 2020, had comprehensively examined vehicle compatibility as well as mileage and efficiency aspects of ethanol blending before the rollout of E20 fuel.
"An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), constituted on 26 December 2020 under NITI Aayog, comprehensively examined vehicle compatibility and mileage/efficiency aspects of ethanol blending. This assessment was supported by research conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, the committee's assessment was backed by scientific research undertaken by IOCL, ARAI and SIAM, with automobile manufacturers, component suppliers, testing agencies and oil marketing companies participating at every stage of the evaluation process.
The government said E20 petrol was introduced only after successful validation of fuel systems, engine durability, drivability, material compatibility and emissions performance through extensive scientific studies and phased implementation.
The ministry also clarified that the studies did not reveal any significant adverse impact on vehicle performance, durability or material compatibility in legacy vehicles when operated under the prescribed standards and conditions.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.