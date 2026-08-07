Ministry of Heavy Industries cites scientific studies confirming E20 fuel safety

"An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), constituted on 26 December 2020 under NITI Aayog, comprehensively examined vehicle compatibility and mileage/efficiency aspects of ethanol blending. This assessment was supported by research conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)," the ministry said.