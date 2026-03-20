Health Ministry drives HIV response at District level with targeted workshop

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, through the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), today convened the Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala in Delhi as part of its intensified and forward-looking strategy to strengthen the district-level response to HIV/AIDS, with a focused engagement for the States of Haryana and Delhi, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The workshop was chaired by Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO.



S. P. Bhavsar (PHS Gr-I, NACO) delivered the background address, outlining the evolving epidemiological contours of HIV in India and emphasising the imperative for granular, district-driven strategies anchored in robust data analytics, targeted outreach, and strengthened service delivery frameworks.