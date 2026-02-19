Government issues guidelines for India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics & IT has issued detailed access guidelines for delegates and invitees attending the event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.



According to the advisory, the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena will remain closed for registered delegates and expo participants, while the Convention Centre will be accessible strictly by invitation only.



Invitees with valid badges for the inaugural ceremony may enter through Gate No. 4 or Gate No. 10 from 6:00 AM onwards and proceed to the Level 3 Plenary Hall. Delegates are advised to arrive early and complete entry no later than 7:30 AM, as seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.