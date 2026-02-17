Ministry of Education to drive AI innovation talks at 2026 Impact Summit

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is organising a special session titled "Ministry of Education - Pushing the Frontier of AI in India" on 17th February, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi

The session will be attended by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Minister of State for Education & Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (IC), Jayant Chaudhary, marking another significant milestone in the Ministry's continued efforts to leverage the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in education.



This session forms part of the Ministry's approach to integrating AI across the education ecosystem, aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the national goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.



Over the last decade, the Ministry of Education has progressively laid the foundations for AI-enabled education through national digital platforms, policy frameworks, institutional reforms, and large-scale capacity building initiatives spanning school education, higher education, skilling, and advanced research and innovation ecosystems.