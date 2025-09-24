Ministry of Education launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 to foster school-level innovation

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 today, Wednesday, September 24, a ground-breaking nationwide innovation campaign that will engage students from schools across India.

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, is conducting the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025' in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and AICTE. During the event, the Minister unveiled Viksit Bharat Buildathon's jingle and logo, as stated in a press release from the Government of India, published in the Press Information Bureau.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Pradhan stated that the Viksit Bharat Buildathon would further strengthen the culture of innovation at the grassroots. As India’s largest-ever school hackathon, it would encourage students to ideate and build products on four themes: 'Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, and Samriddhi.'

He went on to say that the effort would highlight student innovations, spark an innovation renaissance in the country, and ensure that the next generation is a driving force behind Samriddhi, Viksit, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Secretary Sanjay Kumar provided a comprehensive overview, laying the groundwork for the Buildathon and emphasising its importance in supporting student innovation across India.

About Viksit Bharat Buildathon

Viksit Bharat Buildathon begins today, September 23. From September 23 to October 6, students can register on the Viksit Bharat Buildathon portal (https://vbb.mic.gov.in/).

This will be followed by a school-wide preparation period from October 6 to October 13, during which teachers will help student teams through the registration process. Students will then submit their ideas and prototypes through the portal.

The Buildathon's main event, the Live Synchronised Innovation Event, will take place on October 13. Following the event, students will submit their final contributions between October 13 and October 31. A panel of specialists will next assess the applications for two months, from November 1 to December 31.

The Buildathon will conclude in January 2026, with the announcement of the results and the recognition of the top 1,000+ winners.