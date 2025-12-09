Ministry of Education invites participants for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

The Government of India is gearing up for the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha session, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in an open forum to discuss ways to alleviate exam stress.

Scheduled for January 2026, this annual programme encourages students to see exams as a celebration of learning. This year, students can also participate in the MyGov portal's MCQ-based quiz for a digital certificate, India Today reports.

The Ministry of Education has invited students from classes 6 to 12, along with their teachers and parents from India and abroad, to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.

Registrations are open until January 11, 2026, at innovateindia1.mygov.in .

To join Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, complete these simple steps:

Visit innovateindia1.mygov.in/ . Log in or sign up. Choose the Pariksha Pe Charcha quiz. Complete the online MCQ-based quiz and submit your answers. Download the digital certificate after completion.

The 2025 edition was held on February 10 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, with a redesigned interaction mechanism.

Thirty-six students from each state and union territory attended, from both private schools & government schools

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 set a Guinness World Record in 2025, with participants from 245 countries.