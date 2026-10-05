Ministry of Education approves five Centres of Excellence for classical language studies

Five languages received classical status in 2024

The five languages covered by the new centres were granted Classical Language status by the Union Cabinet in October 2024.

The decision to include Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali brought the total number of recognised Classical Languages in India to 11. The six languages that had received the status earlier are Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.

The 2024 decision followed recommendations from a Linguistic Experts Committee under the Sahitya Akademi. The revised criteria included high antiquity of early texts or recorded history over 1,500 to 2,000 years, a body of ancient literature regarded as a heritage by generations of speakers, knowledge texts including prose as well as poetry, and epigraphical and inscriptional evidence. The criteria also recognise that a classical language and its literature may be distinct from its present form or discontinuous with later forms.

The government's earlier framework for promoting classical languages has included Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odia under the Central Institute of Indian Languages, as well as the Central Institute of Classical Tamil for research, translation and preservation of Tamil's classical literature.

The new five centres extend this institutional framework to the languages that received classical status in 2024.