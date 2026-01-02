Ministry of Education appoints Prof Amrendra Kumar Das as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University

Guwahati (Assam): The Ministry of Education has appointed Professor Amrendra Kumar Das, who is currently serving at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, Assam, as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University in Assam till further orders.



In an official communication dated December 31, 2025, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said, "Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati has been appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University till further orders. The terms and conditions of the services of Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University shall be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University. This issues with the approval of competent authority."



This came after the Ministry of Education constituted an Enquiry Committee to inquire into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University, including the allegations levelled against the Vice-Chancellor.

