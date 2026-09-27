Ministry of Culture will organise BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 from Oct 12 to 14



The festival will be inaugurated at the National School of Drama on 12 October 2026.

Performances will be staged at prominent theatre venues in New Delhi, including the National School of Drama and its Abhimanch Auditorium and Sammukh Auditorium, along with Kamani Auditorium, LTG Auditorium and Meghdoot Theatre.

The festival will showcase classical, contemporary and experimental forms of theatre. Interactive workshops and discussions involving directors, artistes and production teams will provide opportunities for exchange on artistic vision, performance traditions, acting methodologies, stagecraft and technical design.