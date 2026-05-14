Minister stresses need for artisan training hubs to boost livelihoods

VIJAYAWADA: SERP Minister Kondapalli Srinivas reviewed reforms and development initiatives in SERP aimed at strengthening women empowerment and rural livelihoods.

During a meeting held at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he emphasised the need for continuous support, coordination, and guidance to achieve the government’s target of creating five lakh women entrepreneurs across Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting focused on improving institutional efficiency within SERP by finalising Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for employees at all levels. The Minister directed officials to set up skill development and training units for artisans and traditional occupation workers. The initiative will be launched on a pilot basis in three to four districts during the first phase. As part of efforts to boost dairy-based livelihoods, officials discussed developing fodder cultivation plots in villages where dairy farming is a primary source of income. Insurance coverage for women SHG members under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) was another key agenda item. Officials discussed collecting data from banks, updating details on the SERP portal, and setting up help desks to monitor enrolment and settlement of claims.

During the meeting it was decided to extend aid to women for setting up solar power units under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and promoting electric vehicle charging stations through village organisations.