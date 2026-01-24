Minister SS Sivasankar launches new portals to give fillip to solar energy in TN

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday launched Tamil Nadu Renewable Energy Land Portal and Rooftop Solar Explorer (RTSE) to support renewable energy projects across the state.

The portal aims to help investors easily identify and access land required for setting up solar and other renewable energy projects. The online platform will simplify procedures, reduce delays and help speed up project implementation.

Addressing the gathering, Sivasankar said the RTSE has been developed to promote rooftop solar power and to issue feasibility approvals without delay.