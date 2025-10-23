Minister Sridhar invites Australian firm to expand operations in Telangana

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met Sanjeev Gandhi, CEO and managing director of Orica, during his official visit to Australia on Wednesday.

The meeting, held in Melbourne, focused on strengthening Orica’s engagement with Telangana and exploring opportunities for expansion within the state.

Headquartered in Australia, Orica is the world’s largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and a global leader in mining and infrastructure solutions.

The company currently operates a Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, employing nearly 600 professionals in digital engineering, automation, and advanced analytics.

During the discussions, Sridhar Babu showcased Telangana’s robust GCC ecosystem, cutting-edge infrastructure, and investor-friendly industrial policies that are driving the state’s emergence as a global hub for innovation and technology.

He invited Orica to deepen its collaboration with the state in areas such as industrial innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation across the manufacturing and mining sectors. Sanjeev Gandhi commended the state government’s proactive approach to industry engagement and reaffirmed Orica’s commitment to expanding its footprint in India.

“We value our partnership with Telangana and look forward to exploring new avenues of growth and innovation,” he said.

The meeting was part of Sridhar Babu’s broader engagement with Australian industry leaders to attract global investments and strengthen Telangana’s international trade partnerships.