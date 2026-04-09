Minister Savitha inspires youth to build businesses, not seek jobs

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has called on youth to emerge as entrepreneurs and generate employment for fellow unemployed youngsters. Addressing a one-day awareness seminar on opportunities for EWS in MSME parks at Nagarjuna University on Wednesday, she said the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to create at least one entrepreneur from every family.

She assured that the government would provide comprehensive support to aspiring entrepreneurs willing to establish industries.

The seminar was conducted with an objective to create awareness among EWS communities about setting up small and medium-scale industries in MSME parks.

Savitha stated that such programmes reflect the government’s commitment to uplifting EWS. She said the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, is working relentlessly to position AP as a leader in the industrial sector. She reiterated the government’s target of creating 20 lakh jobs by 2029, adding that investments worth over Rs 25 lakh crore have been attracted to the state within 22 months of the coalition government assuming office.

The Minister said the BC Welfare Department would stand by EWS entrepreneurs who come forward with DPRs, offering subsidized loans and guidance on product development and business opportunities.

Savitha urged youth, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs to make effective use of such awareness programmes. She also stressed the importance of women’s participation in entrepreneurship. EWS Department Principal Secretary K Sunitha said the government’s goal is to economically uplift poor families among upper castes.