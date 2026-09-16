Minister Samant calls for industry-to-industry Maha-France space partnership

Mumbai: Addressing an interaction with leading entrepreneurs from India’s space and aerospace sectors in Paris, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant called upon French space-sector companies, startups and investors to invest in the state.
He was speaking at a meeting organised on the occasion of ‘World Space Business Week 2026’ by the Indian Embassy.
"India and France have a long-standing and strong partnership in the space sector. There is now a need to take this cooperation to a broader commercial level, and French companies should consider Maharashtra as a preferred destination for investment and expansion in India," said Minister Samant.
“French companies should come to Maharashtra, experience the ecosystem in Mumbai and Pune, and engage with our companies, startups, institutions and government agencies. Tell us about your requirements; the Government of Maharashtra is ready to work with you,” he added.
He also encouraged Indian companies to use Maharashtra as a base for expanding their technologies and businesses into global markets.
During the interaction, Minister Samant emphasised the need to expand India-France cooperation in the space sector beyond government-to-government engagement and take it forward at the industry-to-industry, startup-to-startup and business-to-business levels.
"India’s space sector is currently undergoing a historic transformation, with significant opportunities opening up for private companies and startups. Indian companies are developing rockets, satellites, Earth observation systems, geospatial technologies, avionics and other advanced technologies, while establishing a strong presence in global markets. Maharashtra is determination to play a significant role in this transformation," he noted.
“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has a clear vision of developing Maharashtra not only as India’s economic and industrial capital, but also as a global hub for future technologies and innovation,” he said.
"With globally recognised cities such as Mumbai and Pune, a strong manufacturing and technology base, skilled talent, universities, investors and a vibrant startup ecosystem, Maharashtra offers an ideal destination for investments in the SpaceTech and Aerospace sectors," he added.
Under the Maharashtra Industries, Investment and Services Policy 2025, the state has set ambitious targets for attracting large-scale investments and creating employment opportunities.
Maharashtra is home to a large number of DPIIT-recognised startups, and a Rs 500-crore ‘Maha-Fund’ has been established to strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem.
An Innovation City is being developed across approximately 300 acres in Navi Mumbai, bringing together startups, corporates, investors, academic institutions and government agencies within an integrated ecosystem.
Special emphasis is being placed on future-oriented technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, DeepTech and SpaceTech, said the release.
Minister Samant announced that ‘Maharashtra SpaceFest’ will be organised in Mumbai in February 2027 to showcase Maharashtra’s capabilities and opportunities in the SpaceTech sector to the world.
“SpaceFest should not be merely another conference or event. We expect it to generate actual business, investments and partnerships. We want new investments, new partnerships, new technologies and new business opportunities between India and France to emerge from Mumbai,” he added.
He extended a special invitation to French space-sector companies, startups, investors and representatives from the technology sector to participate in Maharashtra SpaceFest.
--IANS
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