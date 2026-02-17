Minister Pradhan stresses focus on inclusive development for the poor

SAMBALPUR: Improving the lives of poor and common people remains the BJP government’s top priority, said Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan here on Monday.

Inaugurating the ‘Subhadra Shakti and Matsya O Prani Sampad Mela’ at Ainthapali, Pradhan said special emphasis is being laid on providing basic amenities, education, healthcare, employment and livelihood opportunities to around three lakh families, benefiting nearly 15 lakh people in the district.

The Union minister said strengthening the agricultural economy is central to the goal of ‘Samruddha Krushak, Samruddha Sambalpur’. As Sambalpur is primarily an agrarian district, focused incentives and support are being extended not only to farmers but also to those engaged in fisheries and dairy farming. With assistance from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), support has been provided for construction of new warehouses. Plans are also underway to expand production of milk powder, curd and other dairy products at the local OMFED plant, he said.

Pradhan informed that over 31 lakh quintal of paddy have already been procured in the district. Tokens have been issued to farmers for purchase of the remaining nearly one lakh quintal. Under the ‘Krushi Udyami’ scheme, substantial loan assistance is being extended to encourage youth entrepreneurship in agriculture.

He further said projects worth around `3,500 crore are being implemented over the next two years by PWD and RD departments to strengthen road connectivity including the ongoing ring road project, overbridges and related infrastructure works.

On the occasion, Pradhan distributed benefits of various government schemes to beneficiaries and flagged off new ambulance services. He also handed over high-yielding cows to farmers under the MCL’s CSR initiative.

Later in the day, he chaired a review meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee at the Zilla Parishad conference hall to assess the implementation and coordination of various programmes in Sambalpur. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on electrification, agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, road and bridge projects.

Emphasising timely implementation and better inter-departmental coordination, the Union minister advised officials to adopt new technologies and understand the utility of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance to enhance efficiency and public service delivery.