Piyush Goyal reviews international outreach on trade and investment

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday highlighted a series of trade, logistics and manufacturing-related initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry over the past week, signalling the government's continued focus on strengthening India's global trade position, industrial growth and ease of doing business.

In a post on X, the minister said the government engaged in "high-level bilateral meetings with Chile, Oman, Netherlands, Maldives, Germany and Egypt to deepen trade, investment and strategic cooperation."



The engagements come at a time when India is seeking to strengthen economic ties with key global partners while expanding export opportunities and attracting investments across sectors. The discussions were aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, investment and strategic economic partnerships amid evolving global economic conditions.



The minister also said several meetings were held in Mumbai focused on strengthening "integrated institutional coordination, service delivery, food safety systems and export quality assurance."