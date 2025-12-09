Minister Madhu Bangarappa Reaffirms: Primary Schools Won’t Be Closed for KPS

BELAGAVI: Denying reports that the State government would close down primary schools and set up Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that rumours were being spread through social media. No school would be closed, rather more would be opened if the situation demands, he added.

During question hour, he said he has nowhere mentioned that Kannada medium schools would be closed, but a misconception was being spread through the media, and his government was committed to preserving Kannada schools.