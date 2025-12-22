Minister Ma Subramanian says no vacancies, nurses continue stir

CHENNAI: Hundreds of nurses working in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu continued their protest for the third day on Saturday in different districts, demanding the regularisation of jobs of around 8,000, who were recruited on a contractual basis by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) in 2015.

The protests continued even as Health Minister Ma Subramanian claimed the nurses had withdrawn their protests after talks. He reiterated the state would regularise their employment when vacancies arise, but there were none at the moment.

The nurses, who started their protest in Chennai on Thursday, continued at the Kilambakkam bus terminus to which they had been shifted, and later moved to Urapakkam. On Saturday, nurses in other districts continued the stir.

Subramanian said that while efforts were already under way to fill the 169 vacancies now, the jobs of other nurses will be regularised only when vacancies arise. However, the nurses said the state has been creating infrastructure without proportionate increase in posts, instead managing with temporary workers.