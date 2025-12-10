Minister Lokesh pitches Andhra as hub for deep tech, investment in US tour

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of his US tour, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh held a series of meetings with technology leaders, venture capitalists, and creative industry executives in San Francisco, positioning the State as a prime destination for advanced research, manufacturing, and digital innovation.

Lokesh urged Celesta VC managing partner Arun Kumar to establish a Deep Tech Innovation Hub in Andhra Pradesh, targeting investments in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

He also met Creative Land Asia founder Sajan Raj Kurup, seeking an early rollout of the Creator Land Project in Amaravati, projected to attract Rs 10,000 crore in investments and generate nearly 1.5 lakh jobs.