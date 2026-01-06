Minister launches IITM Global, aiming to make IIT Madras the world’s first multinational university

The launch was witnessed by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement); Mr Madhav Narayan, CEO, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation; along with faculty members, researchers, students and other stakeholders. The External Affairs Minister also participated in a fireside chat during the event.

Responding to a question on how India can prevent other countries from misreading its intentions, Dr Jaishankar emphasised the importance of clear and honest communication. He said India’s confidence in its cultural heritage, democratic traditions and partnerships with the West played a key role in shaping its global engagement.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister noted that countries grow by strengthening themselves domestically and engaging internationally. Referring to India’s foreign policy approach, he said institutions such as IIT Madras could play a significant role in leveraging limited resources for maximum global impact. He cited the proposed IIT Madras campus in Tanzania as an example of how India’s academic strengths are being used to support international cooperation.