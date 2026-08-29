Karnataka minister felicitates 181 SSLC, PUC toppers, says talented students are Bengaluru's pride

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday felicitated 181 students for their outstanding performance in SSLC and PUC examinations, saying talented youngsters are the pride and future of the city and the country.
He stressed that celebrating the achievements of young people was a responsibility shared by the entire city.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in association with the Bengaluru Urban District Zilla Panchayat, felicitated 181 high-performing students at a civic felicitation programme, Nammuru Hemme (Our City, Our Pride), held at the historic Town Hall on Saturday.
According to the Minister's office, the students, who included outstanding performers in the SSLC and PUC examinations as well as students from GBA schools, were recognised for their academic achievements.
All the awardees were presented certificates, medals and mementoes, while the top five SSLC performers and three top PUC achievers received tablets in recognition of their exceptional performance.
Addressing the students, Byre Gowda said scoring more than 99 per cent marks was no ordinary achievement and represented years of discipline, hard work and perseverance.
"A student who scores more than 99 per cent has climbed a very difficult peak. Such achievements are possible only through sustained hard work. It is our responsibility to celebrate such talent. Even when we have not achieved something ourselves, there is great pride in celebrating the achievements of those around us as our own," he said.
Of the 181 students honoured at the programme, 106 were SSLC students, 45 were PUC students and 30 had studied in GBA schools.
The young achievers were presented certificates, medals, mementoes, smartwatches, school bags, shawls and reusable water bottles, the Minister's office said.
According to officials, the 'Nammura Hemme' programme was organised to celebrate students residing in Bengaluru who had performed exceptionally well in SSLC, PUC and central-syllabus examinations.
Students securing 621 marks or above in SSLC, 596 marks or above in PUC, and 496 marks or above in Classes 10 and 12 under the central syllabus were eligible to apply for the programme.
Drawing from his experience in his rural constituency, the Minister said he had seen a newly established high school achieve a 100 per cent result despite having no proper school building, no classrooms and just one teacher, while another school with considerably better infrastructure had recorded a result of only 35â€“40 per cent.
"The lesson is that we should not constantly complain about what we do not have. We must make the best use of what we have and demonstrate what is possible," he said.
He said lack of facilities should not become an excuse for giving up on one's aspirations.
"Where there is determination and hard work, no challenge can stand in the way. If you set a goal and move towards it with commitment, you can achieve it. Your dedication and hard work can overcome any barrier," he told the students.
The Minister said that Town Hall was chosen as a venue for the event because it was an important symbol of Bengaluru's civic and cultural history.
He also emphasised that academic marks should not be the only measure of talent.
"Talent is not confined to marks or academic achievement. Whether it is sports, the arts, science, technology, literature or any professional field, talent and skill in every sphere deserve equal recognition," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.