Kerala minister Chennithala steps in to secure jobs of 43 SI rank-list candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has intervened to facilitate the appointment of 43 candidates included in the Sub-Inspector rank list that is set to expire on June 9.
The minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to take urgent steps to ensure that the candidates do not lose their opportunity for appointment due to the expiry of the rank list, according to a statement issued on Saturday.
The rank list for the Sub-Inspector examination, conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), was published on June 9, 2025, and is scheduled to expire on June 9, 2026.
According to the release, although the government had extended the validity of certain PSC rank lists, the benefit was not applicable to these candidates, leaving them at risk of losing their chance for appointment.
The affected candidates, subsequently, approached Chennithala and apprised him of their situation.
After coming to know about their plight, he urged the officials concerned to take immediate action and ensure that eligible candidates are not deprived of employment opportunities.
Chennithala also assured the candidates that no deserving person would lose a job opportunity, it added.
The intervention has now paved the way for the appointment of 43 candidates to the post of Sub-Inspector, the release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.