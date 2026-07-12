Aadhav Arjuna urges TN private colleges to back women's education

Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI): Stressing that a society free of caste, religious and gender discrimination can only be built through equal education, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, on Sunday called upon private institutions to prioritise professional education for women, particularly those from rural and marginalised backgrounds.
"There are women in rural districts who lack the awareness or means to come to Chennai and join major colleges. When the Tamil Nadu government takes the education system forward, we request private college associations to sit with the government and prioritise admissions, job opportunities, and confidence-building for girls from the lowest strata of society," he said.
Addressing a gathering at a convocation of a private college here, the Minister noted that women from rural areas, including those from Dalit, Islamic, and Christian communities, still face significant barriers to entering professional courses.
He attributed poverty and backwardness in any society to the denial of education and equal employment opportunities for women.
"A society that views men and women equally, devoid of caste and religion, can be created through professional education," Arjuna said, adding that increased attention must be given to women's participation in the state.
Pointing out that women from the northern and southern districts are still hesitant to pursue professional education, he emphasised the need for a new policy.
The Minister appealed to private colleges and educational societies to collaborate with the state government to support students from districts like Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Dharmapuri.
Reflecting on his 30-year political journey, which began with an interest in political science at the age of 14, the Minister recalled his days as a basketball player and his familiarity with institutions like Sathyabama, Madras Christian College, and Loyola College.
Asserting the state government's commitment to the people, Arjuna assured the student community that the cabinet, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, will always work truthfully and honestly for the welfare of women, youth, and the general public.
"Power and ministerial positions will not make us chase money. We remain exactly as we were with the people before the elections. Following our Chief Minister's path, we will work with honesty and integrity to build an administration on par with Japan and Singapore," he added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.