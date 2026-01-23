Millions of Americans prepare for potentially catastrophic ice storm, here's what numbers show

The storm, expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend, is also projected to bring heavy snow and all types of wintry precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet. An atmospheric river of moisture could be in place by the weekend, pulling precipitation across Texas and other states along the Gulf Coast and continuing across Georgia and the Carolinas before heading northeast, forecasters said.

"Snow amounts could reach a foot or more in the I-95 major cities from DC to Boston," said weather service forecasters on the East Coast, who are increasingly confident the storm will strike the big cities.

In Washington, DC, "the combination of heavy snow and ice alongside prolonged very cold temperatures presents a unique and significant risk to life and property across virtually the entire region," forecasters said in the weather service's Washington/Baltimore office warned.