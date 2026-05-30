Military school alumni win top honours among passing-out NDA cadets

Pune: The three top medal winners of the 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) share a common foundation: all are alumni of military schools and institutions known for nurturing future military leaders.

During the Passing Out Parade on Saturday, Rohit Kajla was awarded the President's Gold Medal, while the President's Silver and Bronze Medals were presented to Peeyush Rautela and Sahil Sharma, whose entry to NDA was itself a statement of perseverance, respectively.

Kajla said his father, a retired Havildar from the 3 Grenadiers Regiment, motivated him to pursue a career in the armed forces.