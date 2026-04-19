Milind Soman joins Fit India cycling event



The cycling rally was flagged off with participants riding together to promote fitness and an active lifestyle. Soman also joined the women participants.



Milind Soman, known for his fitness and active lifestyle even at the age of 60, continues to inspire millions across the country. His participation in the event aimed to motivate attendees to incorporate fitness into their daily routines.



Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.