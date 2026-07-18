Jagan Mohan Reddy hails Vikram-1 launch, says private space success inspires India's next generation of innovators

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): After the success of the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday hailed the efforts of scientists and others involved in the mission.

In a post on X, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, while congratulating Skyroot Aerospace, said that their success has inspired a new era of innovation and technological excellence for our nation.

"Congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of #Vikram1, a landmark achievement as India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle. This milestone reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs. This marks a significant step forward in India's space ecosystem. Wishing the entire team continued success as they inspire a new era of innovation and technological excellence for our nation," Jagan Reddy said.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.

The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. The mission, named "Mission Aagaman", was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM).

The Orbital Adjustment Module fired its 3D-printed liquid engine for the final push to orbit. The module is designed to start, stop and restart in space.

During the flight--Kalam-1200, the solid first stage carried the rocket through the thickest part of the atmosphere before separating cleanly. The payload fairing was then separated, exposing the satellites to space for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, describing it as a defining moment in India's space journey and saying the growing participation of the private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation.