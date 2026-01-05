Minor earthquake jolts Tripura

Agartala: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Tripura in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 03:33 am (IST) at a depth of 54 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 23.67 degrees north and longitude 91.50 degrees east.



"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 05/01/2026 03:33:32 IST, Lat: 23.67 N, Long: 91.50 E, Depth: 54 Km, Location: Gomati, Tripura," NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.