Migrant student numbers in Kerala schools rose by over 3k in 2024-25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what is being read as a policy success, the number of migrant students in schools -- including government, aided and unaided -- in the state increased by 3,226 over one year. According to data with the Directorate of General Education, the total number went up from 21,299 in 2023-24 to 24,525 in 2024-25.

While government schools saw their number of interstate pupils jump from 8,490 to 10,018 over the period, it went up from 12,421 to 13,619 in aided schools and 388 to 888 in unaided schools.