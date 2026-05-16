Migrant student from Madhya Pradesh scores full A+ in Kerala SSLC exams

But Monika’s case is different from the other two. “I came along with my family when I was six-years old. That was in 2016. I was enrolled in the school’s Class I soon after arriving,” Monika told TNIE. The initial days were tough for Monika and her elder sister, who is now doing a BA in Economics.

“My father had arrived in Kerala around four or five years before he brought us from our village in Madhya Pradesh. When we joined the school, the Roshini project helped us learn Malayalam. But I soon realised that in order to be better at a language, communicating in it is of utmost importance,” said Monika, who aims to crack the UPSC exam and join the Indian Police Service.