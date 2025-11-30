Midday meal scare in Telangana once again puts school food safety under the spotlight

ADILABAD: Students of the Government Zilla Parishad School in Koutala mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, protested in front of the bus stand on the road, holding plates of food.

The students alleged that insects were found in the midday meals and the food quality was poor, with the menu not being followed. They said repeated appeals to officials brought no response, leading them to stage the protest by showing the food served to them.

Their protest halted traffic until Education Department officials reached the spot and assured them of a detailed inquiry, with the police shifting the students back to the school. The incident later drew political attention as images posted online by former minister T Harish Rao prompted officials to respond publicly.

Officials have now suspended the school’s headmaster, B Narayana Singh, on charges of dereliction of duty. The suspension order, issued by the Regional Joint Director of School Education, stated that he failed to ensure hygienic cooking conditions, deviated from the prescribed departmental menu, and neglected basic oversight of the midday meal. A preliminary inquiry was carried out before action was taken.