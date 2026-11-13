Microsoft outage enters day 2; Outlook, Teams & Copilot affected

What caused the outage?

Microsoft attributed the disruption to infrastructure and server problems, saying that parts of its infrastructure were experiencing elevated loads across multiple regions, contributing to connectivity errors.

The company said that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable. It also identified failed health checks involving a component on affected servers, according to CNN. Microsoft said that some servers became unresponsive and had to be restarted.

The company said that it was not aware of any malicious activity behind the incident. The BBC also reported that there was no indication that the outage had been caused by a cyberattack.