Microsoft unveils ambitious plan to train 2 million educators in AI by 2030

New Delhi: Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft Elevate for Educators in India, an initiative designed to skill two million teachers and reach 200,000 schools and educational institutions by 2030, as part of Microsoft's broader commitment to equip 20 million people in India with AI skills.



India is the first country in Asia to launch the program.



As global conversations around AI increasingly focus on productivity and growth, the next chapter of AI adoption will be written in classrooms--where skills are built, judgment is shaped, and technology is learned responsibly.