Amravati welcomes Bill Gates ahead of AI-India Impact Summit

Amaravati: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Amravti, Andhra Pradesh ahead of attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh received Gates at the Airport and expressed optimism about future collaborations.



In a post on X, Lokesh wrote, "Welcome to Amaravati, Mr. Bill Gates. It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram Airport today, along with my colleagues Home Minister Smt. Anitha Garu, Agriculture Minister Sri Atchannaidu Garu & Health Minister Sri Satya Kumar Garu. We have now proceeded to the Secretariat for discussions on strengthening partnerships in health, agriculture, education, and technology-driven governance. Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable, impactful solutions for our people."



Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the AI Impact Summit that is being held in India from February 16 to 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the expo today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.