Kerala edtech Wayvida gets Microsoft boost with Rs 3.25 crore AI support

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala-based EdTech startup Wayvida has received ₹3.25 crore in Microsoft cloud credits, supporting the company’s plans to expand its AI-powered education technology platform. The support is expected to assist Wayvida in scaling its technology infrastructure and advancing its plans to take its AI-powered solutions to international markets.



Founded by Gireesh Neyyar, Wayvida is a technology platform designed to simplify and modernise how educational institutions, educators, businesses, and organisations manage their operations. Microsoft’s support is expected to strengthen the company’s technology infrastructure and accelerate the development of its AI-powered solutions.



The development comes at a time when educational institutions are increasingly moving away from standalone tools towards integrated digital ecosystems. Wayvida aims to streamline institutional activities ranging from admissions and fee collection to attendance, communication, and learning management through a single, unified technology ecosystem.

Speaking to the media, Gireesh Neyyar said that Wayvida’s vision extends across a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including its AI-powered LMS, ERP, HRMS, CRM, custom software development, web development, business automation, and digital transformation services. He highlighted that the company is building an integrated technology ecosystem designed to serve educational institutions, businesses, and organizations, enabling them to adopt smarter digital solutions, streamline operations, and scale efficiently.