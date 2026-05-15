Telangana MHSRB releases provisional results for 1,931 MPHA posts, invites objections online

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana, on Thursday released the provisional results for recruitment to Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (MPHA) posts across the state.
According to officials, a total of 1,931 vacancies are being filled through the recruitment drive. Of these, 1,666 posts belong to the Health and Family Welfare Department, while 265 posts are under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).
The board stated that 24,268 candidates had applied for the posts, of whom 20,600 appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Candidates have been advised to verify their details carefully and submit objections, if any, through the online mode between May 18 and May 22 till 5 pm.
Officials clarified that candidates will be given only one opportunity to raise objections, and all supporting documents must be uploaded as a single PDF file.
The Recruitment Board further stated that the appointments will be subject to the final judgments in cases currently pending before various courts.