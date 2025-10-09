MHC directs TNUSRB to release SI, SFO final selection list; publish panel report within 30 days

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) to release the list of candidates selected for recruitment to the post of sub-inspectors of police and station fire officers within 30 days and publish the report of a panel appointed for supervising the selection process.

“The report of Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar on the recruitment in question shall be published and based on which the TNUSRB shall release the final selection list of candidates for direct recruitment of SIs as well as SFOs within 30 days,” ordered the bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and Hemant Chandangoudar on Wednesday.

The bench dismissed the appeals filed by TNUSRB against a single judge’s order passed on April 22 regarding the issue.

The bench said it is fully satisfied that the commission has done a wonderful exercise.