SSB Recruitment Rules Revised: 50% Constable vacancies reserved for ex-Agniveers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Sashastra Seema Bal (Combatised General Duty) Group 'C' Posts Recruitment Rules, 2026, under which "fifty per cent vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in every recruitment year."

The notification supersedes the 2011 recruitment rules governing SSB General Duty Group 'C' posts. The SSB, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), is a border guarding force operating under the MHA, tasked with securing the 1,751 km India-Nepal and 699 km India-Bhutan borders.

The notification states that recruitment against the vacancies reserved for ex-Agniveers will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, the recruitment will be conducted by the nodal force for 50 per cent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers. In the second phase, recruitment will be conducted through an open competitive examination against the remaining fifty per cent of the vacancies along with the unfilled vacancies of the first phase.

"Fifty per cent vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in every recruitment year. In the first phase, the recruitment will be conducted by the Nodal Force for fifty per cent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers or as per the instructions issued by the Central Government from time to time. In the second phase, recruitment will be conducted through Open Competitive Examination as per the existing provisions on the date of the publication of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sashastra Seema Bal, Combatised (General Duty), Group 'C' Posts, Recruitment Rules, 2026 against the remaining fifty percent of the vacancies along with the unfilled vacancies of the first phase or as per the instructions issued by the Central Government from time to time," the notification reads.

The new rules, issued under the Sashastra Seema Bal Act, 2007, regulate recruitment to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (General Duty), Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty).

The notification also grants age relaxation to ex-Agniveers. Candidates from the first batch of ex-Agniveers will receive up to "five years' relaxation in the upper age limit", while subsequent batches will receive "up to three years' relaxation".

Eligible ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), subject to the conditions laid down in the rules.

The new rules have been notified to replace the 2011 recruitment framework and align SSB recruitment with the Centre's Agnipath scheme introduced by the government.

Officials said the inclusion of a 50 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers, age relaxations and exemptions in the recruitment process is aimed at facilitating the induction of trained former Agniveers into the SSB, while ensuring a structured recruitment and promotion system for Group 'C' General Duty posts.

On July 21, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, had announced that "the government has created a new category of Ex-Agniveer in the recruitment of the post of Constable (General Duty)/ Rifleman in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles (CAPFs and AR) respectively."

The recruitment process, the MoS described, would follow provisions for ex-Agnivveers with reservation of 50 per cent of vacancies and three years' relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit. However, age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers.

He had also mentioned that there would be exemption from the PST, PET and written examination for ex-Agniveers. Besides, a dedicated ex-Agniveer wing under the MHA has been established for the purpose of coordinating further progression of ex-Agniveers. "As of now, the first batch of Agniveers has not yet completed their term of engagement," Rai had mentioned.

Besides introducing provisions for Ex-Agniveers, the fresh notification notified a comprehensive recruitment framework for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (General Duty), Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty) in the SSB. The rules came into force on their publication in the Official Gazette on July 27, 2026.

The notification prescribes the sanctioned strength of 5,886 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (General Duty), 13,358 Head Constables (General Duty) and 54,109 Constables (General Duty), with the number of posts subject to variation depending on workload.

For direct recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty), candidates must be 18 to 23 years of age and possess matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

The rules also prescribe that candidates must meet the physical and medical standards notified by the Central government and be placed in the SHAPE-I medical category.

The notification further lays down provisions relating to promotion, deputation, re-employment of ex-servicemen, reservation, probation, retirement, service liability, and departmental promotion and confirmation committees for the three General Duty Group 'C' posts in the SSB.