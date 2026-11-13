Five-year ban on Zakir Naik's IRF extended under UAPA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association for a period of another five years, pointing out that the institution has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country and has the potential of disturb peace and communal harmony as well as disrupt the secular fabric of the country.



The IRF was founded in February 1991 in Mumbai by Naik, who left India and moved to Malaysia, where he obtained permanent residency. The MHA had declared the IRF an unlawful association on November 17, 2016 and banned the organisation for five years. Later, the ban was extended on November 15, 2021. The fresh notification was issued as the previous ban on the IRF was to cease on November 14.



Indian authorities and intelligence agencies have accused Zakir Naik and the IRF of delivering inflammatory speeches and promoting religious enmity and hatred between communities.