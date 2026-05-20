MH CET 2026 under scrutiny after irregularity allegations over topper scores

MUMBAI: Following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, allegations of irregularities have now emerged in the MH CET 2026 examination, with questions being raised over students who scored low marks in Classes 10 and 12 but secured exceptionally high percentiles, including 100 percentile, in the entrance test.

The MH CET examination is conducted for admissions to engineering and medical colleges in Maharashtra.

Sachin Sawant, national secretary of the Indian National Congress, alleged that the results indicated possible irregularities and demanded a high-level inquiry along with strict action against those responsible.